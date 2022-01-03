SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Alabama woman survives car accident, killed by oncoming traffic

Officials Morgan Lightner was hit by two vehicles that both left the scene as she attempted to...
Officials Morgan Lightner was hit by two vehicles that both left the scene as she attempted to warn other drivers of the accident.(WCAX)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – Police in Birmingham are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Friday morning.

WBRC reports Morgan Lightner, 25, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash just before 3 a.m. that caused her vehicle to flip over.

She was able to get out of her car and began flagging oncoming traffic to slow down.

Officials say she was hit by two vehicles that both left the scene as she attempted to warn other drivers of the accident.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several school districts are announcing schedule changes because of Monday morning’s strong...
THE LIST: Districts announce delays, cancellations after winds cause power failures
Wind gusts of up to 40 mph are possible Monday morning. A wind advisory for several Lowcountry...
Wind advisory in effect through noon for much of the Lowcountry
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says Kim Drawdy and his 9-year-old daughter...
Family still mourning father, daughter killed in Colleton Co. hunting accident
At the height of Monday morning’s storm, more than 29,000 people were offline across the...
Electric outage affected more than 29,000 Lowcountry customers due to storms
Multiple units responded to West Ashley Medical Center on Saturday. The Charleston Police...
Heavy police presence at West Ashley Medical Center

Latest News

Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Snow falls at the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
School, work, travel can wait as snow blankets U.S. capital
Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The eight...
Holmes jury deadlocked on 3 of 11 charges
The Refuel gas station is planned to be built just past the intersection of Folly Road and...
Plans for proposed Folly Road gas station receive pushback
Early-morning winds toppled the steeple at Cooper River Baptist Church in North Charleston.
Strong winds topple N. Charleston church’s steeple