SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

First SC earthquake of 2022 reported in the Midlands

It’s the 8th quake reported in Kershaw County since last Monday
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELGIN, S.C. (WCSC) - Just three days into the new year, the Palmetto State has reported its first earthquake in an area where seven others struck last week.

The newest quake, the first reported in the state in 2022, was reported at 5:49 a.m. near Elgin, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake measured a magnitude 2.7, USGS officials said.

Date & TimeLocationMagnitude
Dec. 27, 2:18 p.m.3.1 miles SSW of Lugoff3.30
Dec. 27, 5:38 p.m.3.7 miles SSW of Lugoff2.52
Dec. 27, 6:22 p.m.3.7 miles ESE of Elgin2.13
Dec. 27, 10:03 p.m.4.3 miles SE of Elgin1.74
Wednesday, 4:12 a.m.3.7 miles E of Elgin2.29
Thursday, 7:11 a.m.3.7 miles E of Elgin2.51
Thursday 2:11 p.m.3.7 miles ESE of Elgin2.41
Monday, 5:49 a.m.3.1 miles E of Elgin2.70

This is the eighth earthquake to be centered in the same area since last Monday, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says Kim Drawdy and his 9-year-old daughter...
Family still mourning father, daughter killed in Colleton Co. hunting accident
Multiple units responded to West Ashley Medical Center on Saturday. The Charleston Police...
Heavy police presence at West Ashley Medical Center
Wind gusts of up to 40 mph are possible Monday morning. A wind advisory for several Lowcountry...
Wind advisory in effect through noon for much of the Lowcountry
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating an armed robbery that led to...
Deputies: 3 injured in shooting, armed robbery in Charleston Co.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic

Latest News

The Refuel gas station is planned to be built just past the intersection of Folly Road and...
Plans for proposed Folly Road gas station receive pushback
Several school districts are announcing schedule changes because of Monday morning’s strong...
THE LIST: Districts announce delays, cancellations after winds cause power failures
Wind gusts of up to 40 mph are possible Monday morning. A wind advisory for several Lowcountry...
Wind advisory in effect through noon for much of the Lowcountry
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 8th quake since last Monday reported in Midlands community Monday morning