SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston’s Design Review Board to consider proposed development on Johns Island

By Katie Kamin
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A proposed multi-family development is up for review by the City of Charleston’s Design Review Board.

According to the city’s agenda for the Design Review Board meeting Monday afternoon, the proposed development would go on Maybank Highway next to the Bohicket Veterinary Clinic and across the street from the First Baptist Church of Johns Island.

The proposal shows the multifamily development, called Hamlet at Maybank, would have 145 single-family houses, seven duplexes and 13 four-unit buildings. It would also feature a clubhouse, dog park and maintenance building.

According to the proposal, the total project area is about 46 acres, 34 of which is upland and 11 of which is wetland.

A total of 211 units would be built if this design is ultimately approved.

The city’s Design Review Board is only reviewing the conceptual design Monday; they are not yet voting on final approval of the design for Hamlet at Maybank.

According to officials with the city, there will be additional review by the board at future meetings.

Monday’s meeting begins at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several school districts are announcing schedule changes because of Monday morning’s strong...
THE LIST: Districts announce delays, cancellations after winds cause power failures
Wind gusts of up to 40 mph are possible Monday morning. A wind advisory for several Lowcountry...
Wind advisory in effect through noon for much of the Lowcountry
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says Kim Drawdy and his 9-year-old daughter...
Family still mourning father, daughter killed in Colleton Co. hunting accident
At the height of Monday morning’s storm, more than 29,000 people were offline across the...
Electric outage affected more than 29,000 Lowcountry customers due to storms
Multiple units responded to West Ashley Medical Center on Saturday. The Charleston Police...
Heavy police presence at West Ashley Medical Center

Latest News

Over 50% of respondents say they oppose the extension project entirely.
Mark Clark Extension Project feedback shows mixed feelings
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation began around 3:35...
One person dead, another seriously injured in James Island shooting
As Covid cases hit record highs, doctors warn of an even larger surge as students in Charleston...
Surge expected as students head back class
A scaffolding collapsed Monday during high winds outside a Sotille Street apartment building.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Scaffolding collapses in strong winds at Charleston apartment building