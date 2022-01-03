Charleston’s Design Review Board to consider proposed development on Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A proposed multi-family development is up for review by the City of Charleston’s Design Review Board.

According to the city’s agenda for the Design Review Board meeting Monday afternoon, the proposed development would go on Maybank Highway next to the Bohicket Veterinary Clinic and across the street from the First Baptist Church of Johns Island.

The proposal shows the multifamily development, called Hamlet at Maybank, would have 145 single-family houses, seven duplexes and 13 four-unit buildings. It would also feature a clubhouse, dog park and maintenance building.

According to the proposal, the total project area is about 46 acres, 34 of which is upland and 11 of which is wetland.

A total of 211 units would be built if this design is ultimately approved.

The city’s Design Review Board is only reviewing the conceptual design Monday; they are not yet voting on final approval of the design for Hamlet at Maybank.

According to officials with the city, there will be additional review by the board at future meetings.

Monday’s meeting begins at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.