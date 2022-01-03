One person dead, another seriously injured in James Island shooting

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say one person is dead and another is seriously injured following a shooting on James Island Monday afternoon.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation began around 3:35 p.m. when deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Ocean View Road.

When they got to the scene, they found one person dead and a second person seriously wounded.

“Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the shooting, but there is not believed to be any danger to the community,” said CCSO public information officer Andrew Knapp.

