THE LIST: Districts announce delays, cancellations after winds cause power failures

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several school districts are announcing schedule changes because of Monday morning’s strong winds.

COLLETON COUNTY SCHOOLS: The Colleton County School District will operate on a two-hour delay, spokesman Sean Gruber said.

DORCHESTER DISTRICT 2: Schools are operating on a three-hour delay, according to Superintendent Dr. Joe Pye. The delay applies to students and faculty members, he said.

DORCHESTER DISTRICT 4: Schools are closed Monday. Classes will resume on Tuesday. District officials say the cancellation is the result of high winds and power outages.