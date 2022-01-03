THE LIST: Districts announce delays, cancellations after winds cause power failures
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several school districts are announcing schedule changes because of Monday morning’s strong winds.
- COLLETON COUNTY SCHOOLS: The Colleton County School District will operate on a two-hour delay, spokesman Sean Gruber said.
- DORCHESTER DISTRICT 2: Schools are operating on a three-hour delay, according to Superintendent Dr. Joe Pye. The delay applies to students and faculty members, he said.
- DORCHESTER DISTRICT 4: Schools are closed Monday. Classes will resume on Tuesday. District officials say the cancellation is the result of high winds and power outages.
- WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY SCHOOLS: School employees in Williamsburg County will not report to work because of severe weather, the district said.
