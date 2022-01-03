Family doing fine after tree falls on Ravenel home during Monday morning winds

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A family from the Ravenel area said they are doing fine after a tree fell on their home during some strong winds that whipped around the Lowcountry Monday morning.

Megan Myers said she and her husband were sleeping in their room around 3:30 a.m. when they woke to the house shaking as if a bomb had went off.

“Our first thought was go and check on our daughter in the other room,” Megan said.

Pictures from their home on County Line Road showed a large tree that had fallen across their home.

According to Megan, the branches came from an oak tree in their backyard, with the other half of the tree still standing.

The family said there were no injuries to anyone inside the residence, and the house had no major damage besides some cracks in the ceiling and walls, and some damage to the roof.

