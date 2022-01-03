FIRST ALERT: Some traffic lights out or flashing after power outages, police say
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police warned drivers Monday morning about traffic signals that may either be in flashing mode or not working at all.
Signals at the intersections of Ashley River Road and Wappoo, Ashley Hall, Playground, Old Towne Roads and Carriage Lane are out, Charleston Police say.
The outages were caused by high winds which blew transformers.
Crews were working to restore power, but police are urging caution for drivers traveling in the area.
Police also said several West Ashley intersection traffic signals were on flashing status. Those intersections included:
- Proximity at Bees Ferry
- Bees Ferry at Hwy 61
- Glenn McConnell at West Wildcat
- Orleans at Hwy. 7
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.