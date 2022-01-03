SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Mark Clark Extension Project feedback shows mixed feelings

Over 50% of respondents say they oppose the extension project entirely.
Over 50% of respondents say they oppose the extension project entirely.(Live 5 News)
By Cameron Bopp
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After more than a decade of planning, one of the Lowcountry’s most-congested roads is one step closer to seeing changes, but feedback on those proposed changes shows more opposition than anything.

The most recent public comment period for the Mark Clark Extension project was from August to October of 2021. Results from the public comment period show that 51% oppose the extension, 43% are in favor and 5% are neutral.

The recommended I-526 extension is 9.5 miles of roadway with 4 lanes and speeds of 35 to 45 mph. The nearly 10 miles would be funded in part by Charleston County and the half-cent sales tax.

The extension would start in West Ashley, cut through Johns Island and end just across the James Island connector, the goal being to improve safety and congestion.

Live 5 went a step further and requested the comments from the two-month feedback period last year. Some residents beg for the extension- they say congestion is one of the biggest concerns as the Lowcountry continues to grow.

But there’s a fork in this road- one group against the extension called Nix 526 has been advocating against changes on I-526 since its inception.

One member says the project committee should take note of the majority vote and pay attention to who’s showing up to the public meetings.

“I went to the public hearing in West Ashley. Of the 15 people who spoke there, 0 were in favor,” says Rich Thomas, member of the Nix 526 group. “So, that says something. Right in the center of where the traffic impact is supposedly most significant, nobody showed up to support the project,” Thomas says.

You can find more details on the project and feedback by clicking here.

You can always submit your thoughts on Lowcountry roads and drivers by emailing Traffic Reporter Cameron Bopp by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several school districts are announcing schedule changes because of Monday morning’s strong...
THE LIST: Districts announce delays, cancellations after winds cause power failures
Wind gusts of up to 40 mph are possible Monday morning. A wind advisory for several Lowcountry...
Wind advisory in effect through noon for much of the Lowcountry
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says Kim Drawdy and his 9-year-old daughter...
Family still mourning father, daughter killed in Colleton Co. hunting accident
Multiple units responded to West Ashley Medical Center on Saturday. The Charleston Police...
Heavy police presence at West Ashley Medical Center
Dominion Energy said more than 14,000 of its customers were without electricity early Monday...
More than 11,000 without power as storms, wind gusts move through

Latest News

Officials with the Charleston Police Department say wind has damaged traffic signals at a...
FIRST ALERT: Wind damages traffic signals at downtown Charleston street
A scaffolding collapsed Monday during high winds outside a Sotille Street apartment building.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Scaffolding collapses in strong winds at Charleston apartment building
Source: Live 5
LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Downtown Charleston scaffolding collapse caught on camera
Melanie Maguire, 45, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature,...
Police: Woman accused in stabbing said she ‘should have slit his throat’