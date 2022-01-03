Mark Clark Extension Project feedback shows mixed feelings

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After more than a decade of planning, one of the Lowcountry’s most-congested roads is one step closer to seeing changes, but feedback on those proposed changes shows more opposition than anything.

The most recent public comment period for the Mark Clark Extension project was from August to October of 2021. Results from the public comment period show that 51% oppose the extension, 43% are in favor and 5% are neutral.

The recommended I-526 extension is 9.5 miles of roadway with 4 lanes and speeds of 35 to 45 mph. The nearly 10 miles would be funded in part by Charleston County and the half-cent sales tax.

The extension would start in West Ashley, cut through Johns Island and end just across the James Island connector, the goal being to improve safety and congestion.

Live 5 went a step further and requested the comments from the two-month feedback period last year. Some residents beg for the extension- they say congestion is one of the biggest concerns as the Lowcountry continues to grow.

But there’s a fork in this road- one group against the extension called Nix 526 has been advocating against changes on I-526 since its inception.

One member says the project committee should take note of the majority vote and pay attention to who’s showing up to the public meetings.

“I went to the public hearing in West Ashley. Of the 15 people who spoke there, 0 were in favor,” says Rich Thomas, member of the Nix 526 group. “So, that says something. Right in the center of where the traffic impact is supposedly most significant, nobody showed up to support the project,” Thomas says.

