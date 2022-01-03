SC Lottery
Moncks Corner police searching for missing, endangered teenager

Authorities are looking for 16-year-old Christian Mizell who was last seen on Hill Street in Moncks Corner.
Authorities are looking for 16-year-old Christian Mizell who was last seen on Hill Street in Moncks Corner.(MCPD)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Moncks Corner Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing and endangered teenager.

Authorities are looking for 16-year-old Christian Mizell who was last seen on Hill Street in Moncks Corner.

Police describe Mizell as 5′5″, 130 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

“Mizell is believed to be in the Moncks Corner or Summerville area,” police said. “Mizell is driving a blue, 2000 Ford Mustang, South Carolina license plate RNM-480 with an “American Muscle” decal on one of the windshields.”

Anyone with information about Mizell’s whereabouts should contact the Moncks Corner Police Department at (843) 719-4505.

