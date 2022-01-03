SC Lottery
More than 29,000 without power as storms, wind gusts move through

Dominion Energy says more than 14,000 of its customers are waking up Monday without power.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The number of power customers across Lowcountry counties who are waking up without power is continuing to climb as strong storms and gusty winds move through.

A wind gust advisory in effect until noon, and the National Weather Service says wind gusts of up to 40 mph could down branches and power lines.

WITHOUT POWER? Click here to watch Live 5 News on your mobile device.

As of 5:55 a.m., Dominion Energy reported nearly 19,000 outages in Lowcountry counties:

CountyOutages Reported
Charleston County2,311
Berkeley County464
Dorchester County4,172
Colleton County2.861
Beaufort County9,107
TOTAL18,915

Berkeley Electric Cooperative reported nearly 4,300 outages:

CountyOutages Reported
Charleston County1,981
Berkeley County1,886
Dorchester County426
TOTAL4,293

The Edisto Electric Cooperative reported 1,192 power outages in Dorchester County and another 824 outages in Orangeburg County.

The Coastal Electric Cooperative reported 3,766 outages in Colleton County.

Santee Electric Cooperative reported 799 outages in Williamsburg County and 70 in Georgetown County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

