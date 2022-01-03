More than 29,000 without power as storms, wind gusts move through

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The number of power customers across Lowcountry counties who are waking up without power is continuing to climb as strong storms and gusty winds move through.

A wind gust advisory in effect until noon, and the National Weather Service says wind gusts of up to 40 mph could down branches and power lines.

As of 5:55 a.m., Dominion Energy reported nearly 19,000 outages in Lowcountry counties:

County Outages Reported Charleston County 2,311 Berkeley County 464 Dorchester County 4,172 Colleton County 2.861 Beaufort County 9,107 TOTAL 18,915

Berkeley Electric Cooperative reported nearly 4,300 outages:

County Outages Reported Charleston County 1,981 Berkeley County 1,886 Dorchester County 426 TOTAL 4,293

The Edisto Electric Cooperative reported 1,192 power outages in Dorchester County and another 824 outages in Orangeburg County.

The Coastal Electric Cooperative reported 3,766 outages in Colleton County.

Santee Electric Cooperative reported 799 outages in Williamsburg County and 70 in Georgetown County.

