SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

N.C. hits record for COVID positivity, hospitalizations remain down from a year ago

In Mecklenburg County, the rate is close 26 percent, which is a jump from about 16 percent a week ago.
In Mecklenburg County, the rate is close 26 percent, which is a jump from about 16 percent a...
In Mecklenburg County, the rate is close 26 percent, which is a jump from about 16 percent a week ago.(KFYR)
By Caroline Hicks
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Jan. 3, 2022, NCDHHS reported a 27.4% daily percent positive rate, the highest since the start of the pandemic.

In Mecklenburg County, the rate is close 26 percent, which is a jump from about 16 percent a week ago.

N.C. reports nearly 13,000 new COVID-19 cases, with record-high 27 percent positivity rate

There are about 2,722 patients hospitalized statewide with the virus, but one year ago that number was 3,590.

On Monday, testing sites had to close due to weather, and when StarMed on Tuckaseegee Road reopened, the line quickly turned into a sea of people waiting for several hours.

While the lines can take time, health officials ask that you do not go to an emergency room for a test, and that you also do not call 911 for advice on where or how to get a test.

Not only are people showing up at the ER for a test resulting in longer waiting room times, it’s also slowing down communications between paramedics and hospital staff.

“The longer we stay at a hospital, the less we are available to respond to the next call,” Dr. Jon Studnek, with Mecklenburg EMS Agency, or MEDIC, said. “It’s critical that when we arrive, in a reasonable amount of time we are able to transfer care to hospital staff and then go about our next assignment, so that is a barrier right now.”

MEDIC is dealing with what they are calling a volatile call volume straining them to alarming levels.

Mecklenburg EMS requests federal assistance with ambulance strike teams due to COVID-19 surge

Before the holiday they were transporting roughly 4-5 COVID patients to hospitals daily, whereas now that number has jumped to 25-30.

According to Studnek, the department is already about 50 people short, and on top of that, they have 33 employees currently isolated after contracting the virus.

They are having to make adjustments by moving more low-risk patients to a tier with a longer ambulance response time of 60 minutes.

They are also having conversations with low-risk patients about other options like ride shares set up through MEDIC, instead of an ambulance. They are also no longer providing out-of-county transports for discharged patients for the next 30 days.

MEDIC received support in the form of ambulances and personnel from FEMA in the fall. They are now asking the state for the return of those resources.

“We made a request for 25 ambulances with 50 personnel,” Studnek said. “My understanding is that that request has been sent to the state of North Carolina, who has forwarded it to FEMA and that they are processing that request.”

Mecklenburg County is also awaiting a shipment of at-home test kits so they can continue to offer them for free at several locations including public libraries.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several school districts are announcing schedule changes because of Monday morning’s strong...
THE LIST: Districts announce delays, cancellations after winds cause power failures
A scaffolding collapsed Monday during high winds outside a Sotille Street apartment building.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Scaffolding collapses in strong winds at Charleston apartment building
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation began around 3:35...
One person dead, another seriously injured in James Island shooting
Melanie Maguire, 45, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature,...
Police: Woman accused in stabbing said she ‘should have slit his throat’
Wind gusts of up to 40 mph are possible Monday morning. A wind advisory for several Lowcountry...
Wind advisory in effect through noon for much of the Lowcountry

Latest News

Friday’s report, the latest released from the South Carolina Department of Health and...
SC health department to release 4 days of COVID data Tuesday
Pet Helpers of James Island says more than half of its staff is at home because of COVID-19,...
Lowcountry pet shelter temporarily closes because of COVID-19
Crews responded to the 2200 block of Lamb Street for an early-morning house fire Tuesday.
3 people, dog escape early-morning West Ashley house fire
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry pet shelter temporarily closes because of COVID-19
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 3 people, dog escape early-morning West Ashley house fire