SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Orangeburg Co. Sheriff’s Office temporarily closed due to positive COVID tests

The closing of Orangeburg County Law Enforcement Complex offices is out of an abundance of...
The closing of Orangeburg County Law Enforcement Complex offices is out of an abundance of caution.(Live 5 News)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has temporarily closed due to an increase of positive COVID tests among employees.

The closing of Orangeburg County Law Enforcement Complex offices is out of an abundance of caution.

All Field Service deputies will remain on patrol.

For any reports, please call (803)-531-4647 to speak with a desk sergeant, and of course, you may dial 911 for an emergency.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Several school districts are announcing schedule changes because of Monday morning’s strong...
THE LIST: Districts announce delays, cancellations after winds cause power failures
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation began around 3:35...
One person dead, another seriously injured in James Island shooting
A scaffolding collapsed Monday during high winds outside a Sotille Street apartment building.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Scaffolding collapses in strong winds at Charleston apartment building
Melanie Maguire, 45, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature,...
Police: Woman accused in stabbing said she ‘should have slit his throat’
Wind gusts of up to 40 mph are possible Monday morning. A wind advisory for several Lowcountry...
Wind advisory in effect through noon for much of the Lowcountry

Latest News

South Carolina set a new record single-day total of new COVID-19 cases, reporting 10,629 in...
SC reports nearly 35,000 new COVID cases over 4-day period
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. reports over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, with record-high 29.7 percent positivity rate
The Charleston County Public Library said Monday it will temporarily suspend its indoor...
Charleston County Library to pause indoor programs
Pet Helpers of James Island says more than half of its staff is at home because of COVID-19,...
Lowcountry pet shelter temporarily closes because of COVID-19
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. Public Library pauses indoor classes, programs as COVID cases increase