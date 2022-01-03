Plans for proposed Folly Road gas station receive pushback

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Some James Island residents are sharing concerns on social media about a new gas station proposed for Folly Road.

The Refuel gas station is planned to be built just past the intersection of Folly Road and Maybank Highway, at Folly Road and Tatum Street.

One post from the “Save James Island” group on Facebook questions how cars will exit and enter the gas station and discussed concerns about traffic problems on Folly Road already.

The City of Charlestons’ Technical Review Committee first got a look at these plans a year ago.

The site was previously home to an old gas station, a dry cleaner and a spa. Agenda documents state a car wash is also planned to be built on the site right next to the gas station.

The station is up for final design approval at Monday’s City of Charleston Design Review Board meeting, which starts at 4:30 p.m.

