A return to winter this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front will move off of our coast this morning. Temperatures early this morning were near 70 degrees. Our wind turns northwesterly behind the front, which will bring in much cooler temperatures in to the Lowcountry. Temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s this morning with temperatures steady near 50 degrees in the afternoon. Winds could gust up to 40 mph at times through this afternoon. The wind will weaken this evening. Freezing temperatures inland are expected into early Tuesday morning. High pressure will take control of our weather through the middle of the week. Expect more sunshine Tuesday, highs will be in the low 50s. Temperatures climb back into the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances increase slightly for the end of the week with a disturbance near the area.

TODAY: Rain/Storms Early. Turning Sunny and Cooler. Afternoon Temperatures Steady Near 50 Degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 52, Low 41.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 64, Low 44.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 65, Low 45.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 56, Low 34.

