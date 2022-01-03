SC atty. general on Head Start Vaccine mandate ruling: ‘These mandates are garbage’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson celebrated a federal judge’s ruling blocking a vaccine and mask requirement for Head Start programs.

Wilson’s office said Sunday it is the fourth time courts have agreed with him and blocked vaccine mandates imposed by the Biden administration.

“This is another victory for the rule of law,” Wilson said. “Yet another court has said no to this abuse of power and executive overreach. These mandates are garbage and we will continue to stand for the rule of law.”

Judge Terry Doughty in the U.S. District Western District of Louisiana issued a preliminary injunction on New Year’s Day against enforcing the vaccine and mask mandate.

A total of 23 other attorneys general joined Wilson in the case.

The Head Start Mandate required all Head Start staff, volunteers working in classrooms or directly with children, and contractors whose activities involve contact with or providing direct services to children and families, to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Jan. 31.

The mandate also required immediate masking by all individuals two years of age or older when indoors, when outdoors during activities that involve close contact with other people, and when there are two or more people in a vehicle owned, leased, or arranged by the Head Start Program.

“The issue in this case is not whether individuals should take the COVID-19 vaccine, but whether federal agencies can mandate individuals to take a vaccine or be fired,” Doughty wrote. “In this Court’s opinion, the Executive branch has declared it has the authority to make laws through Federal agencies. A crossroad has clearly been reached in this country. If the Executive branch is allowed to usurp the power of the Legislative branch to make laws, then this country is no longer a democracy--it is a monarchy.”

Judges have already temporarily blocked vaccine mandates for healthcare workers, for private companies with 100 or more employees, and for federal contractors.

