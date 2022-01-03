Sheriff’s office searching for missing 79-year-old Florence County woman with dementia

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in searching for a missing Florence County woman who suffers from dementia.

Elma Turner, 79, of Lake City was last seen at 5:30 p.m. New Year’s Day at 117 Bingham Avenue in Olanta.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Turner is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

She may be associated with a 2012 Hyundai Sante Fee with South Carolina license plate number MYN-223.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Ms. Turner is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 374, “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-phone or Android devices or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

