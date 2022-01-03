Stingrays Surrender Three in Loss

SC Lottery
Jacksonville Nets Three Unanswered in Victory(South Carolina Stingrays)
By SC Stingrays
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – The Jacksonville Icemen (19-9-1-1) used three unanswered goals to complete the comeback over the South Carolina Stingrays (10-15-3-0) by a final of 3-1 on Sunday afternoon. This was the sixth matchup in the last seven games between these two teams.

The Stingrays struck first for the second straight night, taking a 1-0 lead midway through the opening stanza. Lawton Courtnall started and finished the play, breaking out of the defensive zone before finding a loose puck on the right circle and snapping a shot past Justin Kapelmaster.

Jacksonville stormed back with two tallies, beginning with a goal 27 seconds into the second period. Bauer Neudecker found the back of the net for his second goal of the season, sliding a backhanded move past Logan Flodell.

Jacob Panetta tallied his third goal of the year on the second power play of the afternoon midway through the middle frame. Abbott Girduckis fed a pass to the point where Panetta unleashed a slap shot for the 2-1 lead.

Late in regulation, both teams began to finish their checks and it was the Icemen who fought through to double their lead. Joey Sides battled in front of the net, pushing one past Flodell for the 3-1 lead.

Flodell finished the night with 28 saves in the loss while Kapelmaster picked up his first win of the season with 28 stops of his own.

The Stingrays head to Estero, Florida on Friday, January 7th to take on the Florida Everblades for the first time this season with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. You can catch all the action on the Stingrays Broadcast Network, Flohockey, and Mixlr.

