Strong winds topple N. Charleston church’s steeple

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston church lost its steeple early Monday morning as strong winds moved through the area.

The North Charleston Fire Department responded to Cooper River Baptist Church in the 1000 block of Crawford Street at approximately 5:21 a.m. because of a report of a power line down.

When firefighters arrived, they saw that the church’s steeple had fallen into the roadway in front of the church.

Church staffers moved the fiberglass steeple from the roadway in front of the church to the side of the building. (Live 5)

Church staffers said they received calls from people who live nearby early Monday reporting that the steeple was in the roadway. They moved the fiberglass structure onto church property to the side of the main sanctuary.

Firefighters found the downed power line behind the church and called Dominion Energy. Crews were working to repair the damaged line.

There were no injuries reported.

This Google Earth image shows Cooper River Baptist Church on Crawford Street before winds toppled the steeple early Monday morning. (Google Earth)

