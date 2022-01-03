Tow truck driver shot multiple times in Richland County, deputies investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a tow truck driver was shot multiple times in Richland County.

Deputies say they arrived on South Beltline Boulevard on Sunday around 1:30 a.m. where they found the victim, who has not yet been identified and began rendering aid until EMS arrived and took him to the hospital. There has been no word yet on the victim’s condition.

Investigators found that the victim was shot in the 1400 block of Shop Road and drove to the place on South Beltline Boulevard where he was found, according to deputies.

At this time, officials do believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

