SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Tow truck driver shot multiple times in Richland County, deputies investigating

FILE PHOTO of crime scene tape
FILE PHOTO of crime scene tape(Live 5/File)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a tow truck driver was shot multiple times in Richland County.

Deputies say they arrived on South Beltline Boulevard on Sunday around 1:30 a.m. where they found the victim, who has not yet been identified and began rendering aid until EMS arrived and took him to the hospital. There has been no word yet on the victim’s condition.

Investigators found that the victim was shot in the 1400 block of Shop Road and drove to the place on South Beltline Boulevard where he was found, according to deputies.

At this time, officials do believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating an armed robbery that led to...
Deputies: 3 injured in shooting, armed robbery in Charleston Co.
Multiple units responded to West Ashley Medical Center on Saturday. The Charleston Police...
Heavy police presence at West Ashley Medical Center
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says Kim Drawdy and his 9-year-old daughter...
Family still mourning father, daughter killed in Colleton Co. hunting accident
Damien Jaquan Lavon Lemon, 24; and Dineirous Lavon Mitchell each face multiple charges,...
Deputies arrest 2 after high-speed chase ends in crash
A boy named Draylen was delivered at Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital at 12:18 a.m. on Sunday.
Roper St. Francis welcomes first baby of 2022

Latest News

NWS says a strong cold front will move through the area bringing a round of thunderstorms,...
FIRST ALERT: Lowcountry Counties under Tornado Watch
Stingrays Surrender Three in Loss
VIDEO: Stingrays Surrender Three in Loss
Lot E of the North Charleston Coliseum parking lot was filled with hundreds of cars waiting to...
North Charleston Coliseum testing site sees long lines after New Year’s
Elma Brayboy Turner
Sheriff’s office searching for missing 79-year-old Florence County woman with dementia