Walterboro school closed Monday because of power outage

Walterboro Christian Academy, located on North Jefferies Highway, will be closed Monday, its...
Walterboro Christian Academy, located on North Jefferies Highway, will be closed Monday, its principal said.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:28 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - A power outage in Walterboro has forced administrators to close a school Monday.

Walterboro Christian Academy, located on North Jefferies Highway, will be closed Monday, its principal, Tracie Adams said.

The school will be back in session Tuesday, she said.

As of 5:30 a.m., Dominion Energy reported 2,741 power outages in Colleton County.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

