SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston County Library to pause indoor programs

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:31 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The Charleston County Public Library announced it will temporarily suspend its indoor programs amid a rise in new COVID-19 cases.

“For the health and safety of patrons and staff, indoor programs, events, classes, and appointments have been temporarily suspended at all branch locations,” a message on the library’s website states.

The most recent update on COVID-19 case counts from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control listed more than 8,800 new cases, a single-day pandemic record. DHEC did not release new data on Monday because of the New Year’s holiday observance. The agency is expected to release four days’ worth of data on Tuesday.

Health officials urged people to take precautions up to and including avoiding altogether holiday gatherings fearing a rise in new cases.

The omicron variant is more likely to infect people, even if it doesn’t make them very sick. The variant’s surge coincided with the holiday travel season in many places.

People sometimes mistakenly think the COVID-19 vaccines will completely block infection, but experts say the shots are mainly designed to prevent severe illness. The vaccines are still doing their job on that front, particularly for people who’ve gotten boosters. But breakthrough infections appear more likely with omicron.

There is no word from the library on when it will resume indoor programs.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several school districts are announcing schedule changes because of Monday morning’s strong...
THE LIST: Districts announce delays, cancellations after winds cause power failures
A scaffolding collapsed Monday during high winds outside a Sotille Street apartment building.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Scaffolding collapses in strong winds at Charleston apartment building
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation began around 3:35...
One person dead, another seriously injured in James Island shooting
Melanie Maguire, 45, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature,...
Police: Woman accused in stabbing said she ‘should have slit his throat’
Wind gusts of up to 40 mph are possible Monday morning. A wind advisory for several Lowcountry...
Wind advisory in effect through noon for much of the Lowcountry

Latest News

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation began around 3:35...
One person dead, another seriously injured in James Island shooting
A scaffolding collapsed Monday during high winds outside a Sotille Street apartment building.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Scaffolding collapses in strong winds at Charleston apartment building
A family from Ravenel said they are doing fine after a tree fell on their Ravenel home during...
Family doing fine after tree falls on Ravenel home during Monday morning winds
VIDEO: One person dead, another seriously injured in James Island shooting
VIDEO: One person dead, another seriously injured in James Island shooting