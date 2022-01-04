SC Lottery
Deputies search for 2 persons of interest in fake cash case

Deputies say they are trying to identify two women who allegedly tried to use three $50 bills tested as counterfeit.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office released a surveillance photo Tuesday of two women they are trying to identify.

Deputies say the video came from the Hurricane Liquor store in Murrells Inlet where a clerk told deputies the pair presented three $50 bills to make a purchase. The clerk said he tested the bills and found them to be counterfeit. He returned the bills and the two women left the store on foot, deputies said.

Georgetown County deputies released a still from surveillance footage taken at a Murrells Inlet liquor store of two women they call persons of interest in a counterfeit cash case.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call the sheriff’s office at t 843-546-5102.

