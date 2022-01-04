Dorchester District Two to begin superintendent search

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After over two decades, Dorchester School District Two Superintendent Joe Pye is retiring at the end of this school year. The search is soon beginning for someone to fill that role, and the school board chair says they have “high standards” when it comes to his replacement.

“We’re told that we are a very attractive school district and we’re hoping that’s the case and we’re hoping we’re going to get some really good candidates,” School Board Chair Gail Hughes said.

The board of trustees met for an hour and a half Tuesday in executive session to finalize a contract for the company they’re possibly hiring to do the search.

Hughes said they’re looking for someone who loves children, believes that children are the future, and someone who will make sure every child has an equal opportunity to a great education.

“Dorchester Two has just high standards when it comes to that and we just need someone that fits into our culture here, with our community and able to relate to our community and keep us up into those high standards,” Hughes said.

She says this search will not just be local, but also on a state and national level. They’ll be encouraging the community to weigh in through surveys and meet and greets with finalists.

Hughes also said there is a possibility they could hire from within, as Pye was. They will still require the same interview process every other candidate would.

“Rest assured we are doing everything, taking every measure that we can to make sure that we pick the right person and every opportunity that you have as a community to give input please do so because we want to hear it,” Hughes said.

Hughes said that contract will be brought before the board Monday Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. for approval and the search should ramp up shortly after that. She said that hopefully by March or April they’ll be narrowing down their list of finalists to follow in Pye’s footsteps.

“I just want to let everyone know that this is not a task that we are taking lightly. We know the importance of a good superintendent. We know the importance of a great education for our students and that every decision that we make is based on what is going to be best for our students and for our community,” Hughes said.

Dorchester District Two has 26,000 students and 4,000 employees.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.