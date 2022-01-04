A dose of January reality across the Lowcountry!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Following a week and half of unseasonably warm temperatures, Monday’s cold front has brought much cooler weather to the Lowcountry today. Despite plenty of sunshine, highs will only reach the low to mid 50s this afternoon. A few clouds are possible along the coast but a mostly sunny sky should prevail throughout the day. Clouds will start to increase tonight and tomorrow as a weak onshore flow will try to bring in one or two spotty showers. Most of you will stay dry. Highs will be milder tomorrow in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures will climb into the 60s again on Thursday before another cold front arrives Friday morning bringing another cool down. Highs will be cool again in the 50s Friday and Saturday. The roller coaster ride continues this weekend with temperatures warming back up to near 70 degrees by Sunday afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Chilly. High 54.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 64.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 64.

FRIDAY: Shower Possible Early. Clouds to Sunshine. High 54.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 56.

SUNDAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds. High 70.

