Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 17)

AFC

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Played in a 23-20 win over Indianapolis

Alex Taylor, OL, Cleveland Brown - Practice squad

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Had 3 catches for 74 yards in a 25-22 win over Dallas. The Summerville alum has 50 catches for 825 yards and 3 touchdowns this season.

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 1 tackle and 1 sack in a 29-3 win over the Giants. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 48 tackles, 17 TFL’s and 17 sacks this season

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Seattle Seahawks - Had 1 tackle and 1 TFL in an 51-29 win over Detroit. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 28 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 6 TFL and 6 pass deflections this season.

Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Played in a 51-29 win over Detroit

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Injured Reserve. The Goose Creek alum has 8 tackles this season

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - Played in a 20-16 win over Washington

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Inactive in a 25-22 loss to Arizona

