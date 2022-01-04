SC Lottery
Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 17)

Chicago Bears linebacker Robert Quinn (94) lines up against the Cincinnati Bengals during an...
Chicago Bears linebacker Robert Quinn (94) lines up against the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago. The Bears won 20-17. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)(Jeff Haynes/AP Images)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AFC

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Played in a 23-20 win over Indianapolis

Alex Taylor, OL, Cleveland Brown - Practice squad

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Had 3 catches for 74 yards in a 25-22 win over Dallas. The Summerville alum has 50 catches for 825 yards and 3 touchdowns this season.

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 1 tackle and 1 sack in a 29-3 win over the Giants. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 48 tackles, 17 TFL’s and 17 sacks this season

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Seattle Seahawks - Had 1 tackle and 1 TFL in an 51-29 win over Detroit. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 28 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 6 TFL and 6 pass deflections this season.

Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Played in a 51-29 win over Detroit

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Injured Reserve. The Goose Creek alum has 8 tackles this season

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - Played in a 20-16 win over Washington

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Inactive in a 25-22 loss to Arizona

