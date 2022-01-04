SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Lowcountry pet shelter temporarily closes because of COVID-19

By Summer Huechtker
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A wave of COVID-19 infections among staff members forced a James Island no-kill pet adoption center to temporarily close.

Pet Helpers Director of Operations Katie Leasure says more than half of the shelter’s staff is currently out of work because of the disease.

While the group is still taking in stray animals and seeing people with previous appointments, they are not able to take in new pets from other rescues.

“Because we’re trying to limit interaction, we just closed off adoptions,” Leasure said. “What we’re still offering community-wide would be our food bank. So, if you already signed up for the food bank, we’re certainly able to provide food for your animals. Strays, we’re still handling that. We’re still here to answer questions, anything like that that goes on.”

Leasure says their spay and neuter clinic is closed as well.

She says they need help with finding folks to foster animals.

Pet Helpers mostly shelters dogs and cats, but Leasure says they have a larger need for dog fosters.

When you foster from Pet Helpers, they cover the costs for medical, food, blankets and crates while you temporarily give the animals a home.

They have about 50 or 60 animals who currently need fostering or adopting.

“I’m hoping to be back soon,” Leasure said. “It’s definitely an important part of the community, I think. Giving people a resource and of course, finding these guys homes which is vital and it’s why we’re here and so I’m really hoping to get back in action soon.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several school districts are announcing schedule changes because of Monday morning’s strong...
THE LIST: Districts announce delays, cancellations after winds cause power failures
A scaffolding collapsed Monday during high winds outside a Sotille Street apartment building.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Scaffolding collapses in strong winds at Charleston apartment building
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation began around 3:35...
One person dead, another seriously injured in James Island shooting
Melanie Maguire, 45, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature,...
Police: Woman accused in stabbing said she ‘should have slit his throat’
Wind gusts of up to 40 mph are possible Monday morning. A wind advisory for several Lowcountry...
Wind advisory in effect through noon for much of the Lowcountry

Latest News

Crews responded to the 2200 block of Lamb Street for an early-morning house fire Tuesday.
3 people, dog escape early-morning West Ashley house fire
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry pet shelter temporarily closes because of COVID-19
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 3 people, dog escape early-morning West Ashley house fire
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Registration open for 'Save the Light' half marathon, 5K on Folly Beach