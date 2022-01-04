Lowcountry pet shelter temporarily closes because of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A wave of COVID-19 infections among staff members forced a James Island no-kill pet adoption center to temporarily close.

Pet Helpers Director of Operations Katie Leasure says more than half of the shelter’s staff is currently out of work because of the disease.

While the group is still taking in stray animals and seeing people with previous appointments, they are not able to take in new pets from other rescues.

“Because we’re trying to limit interaction, we just closed off adoptions,” Leasure said. “What we’re still offering community-wide would be our food bank. So, if you already signed up for the food bank, we’re certainly able to provide food for your animals. Strays, we’re still handling that. We’re still here to answer questions, anything like that that goes on.”

Leasure says their spay and neuter clinic is closed as well.

She says they need help with finding folks to foster animals.

Pet Helpers mostly shelters dogs and cats, but Leasure says they have a larger need for dog fosters.

When you foster from Pet Helpers, they cover the costs for medical, food, blankets and crates while you temporarily give the animals a home.

They have about 50 or 60 animals who currently need fostering or adopting.

“I’m hoping to be back soon,” Leasure said. “It’s definitely an important part of the community, I think. Giving people a resource and of course, finding these guys homes which is vital and it’s why we’re here and so I’m really hoping to get back in action soon.”

