More than 100 Dorchester District 2 staff members in isolation after positive COVID tests

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) – Over 100 staff members from Dorchester School District Two have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the district’s dashboard.

On Tuesday, the district reported that 107 staff members had contracted the virus and are in isolation, bringing the total for the year to 407.

Amanda Santamaria, the district’s director of nursing services, confirmed the district is experiencing around 26% of its total COVID-19 cases at the moment.

“Obviously, check back, check our website. We release that dashboard daily,” Santamaria said. “The numbers are constantly fluctuating. We will see an increase throughout the rest of this week just with increased testing and exposures over the holidays, but we do expect to see those numbers go up, but we’re continuing to monitor, and we’ll adjust as needed.”

Along with the 107 in isolation, the district confirmed that 10 staff members were in quarantine, bringing the total number of affected staff members to 117.

The district said they are monitoring the COVID-19 numbers, and they will decide later whether or not they need to implement any additional protocols.

To view the district’s dashboard, click here.

