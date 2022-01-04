SC Lottery
No timeline yet on search for new Dorchester Dist. 2 superintendent

Longtime Dorchester School District 2 Superintendent Jospeh Pye announced in November that he...
Longtime Dorchester School District 2 Superintendent Jospeh Pye announced in November that he would retire at the end of the current school year.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - After more than a month since Dorchester County School District 2′s superintendent announced his retirement plans, the search for his successor has not yet begun.

Joseph Pye announced during a school board meeting on Nov. 22 he would retire at the end of the current school year.

DD2 spokesman Jennifer Passmore said the district in the stages of working through contract specifications with the South Carolina School Board Association concerning the superintendent search.

“With this work in progress, the search has not begun yet,” she said. “At this time, there is not a timeline available.”

Pye said he has been an educator for 52 years and he says the teachers and students of the district deserve better, adding that he considered retiring at Christmas but was convinced to stay on.

Pye’s contract was set to expire in June.

