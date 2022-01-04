Police investigate crash involving school bus in Walterboro

SC Lottery
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Walterboro Police Department says it is on the scene of a crash involving a school bus.

The incident happened before 8:20 a.m. in the area of Klein and Elizabeth Streets, police said in a post on Facebook.

Police said drivers should expect heavy traffic in the area.

There was no immediate word on whether any students were on the bus at the time or whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

