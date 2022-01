SC reports nearly 35,000 new COVID cases over 4-day period

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina set a new record high for a single day new case count last week, according to new data released by the state health department.

The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 10,629 new cases in Saturday’s data, which contained Thursday’s test results.

The previous record, reported on Friday, was 8,882 new cases. Friday’s report included data from that Wednesday.

Since DHEC did not report data on Monday because of the New Year’s holiday, it released four days’ worth of data on Tuesday:

DAY OF RELEASE Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Total Cases Saturday (Thursday’s data) 6,974 3,655 10,629 Sunday (Friday’s data) 7,985 2,558 10,543 Monday (Saturday’s data) 6,600 1,731 8,331 Tuesday (Sunday’s data) 4,568 923 5,491 Total 26,127 8,867 34,994

The state reported a total of 38 deaths over the four days.

DAY OF RELEASE Confirmed Deaths Probable Deaths Total Deaths Saturday (Thursday’s data) 5 0 5 Sunday (Friday’s data) 26 3 29 Monday (Saturday’s data) 2 0 2 Tuesday (Sunday’s data) 2 0 2 Total 35 3 38

The positivity rate also rose to more than 20% for all four days, DHEC said.

Day of Release Positivity Saturday (Thursday’s data) 28.2% Sunday (Friday’s data) 24.5% Monday (Saturday’s data) 26.9% Tuesday (Sunday’s data) 27.9% Average Positivity Rate 26.875%

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1 million cases of COVID-19. That figure includes 800,388 confirmed cases and 210,883 probable cases.

The state’s death toll stands at 14,674, a figure that includes 12,689 confirmed and 1,985 probable deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.