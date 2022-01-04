SC Restaurant Week returns on Jan. 13

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - One of the Charleston area’s most anticipated culinary events kicks off on Jan. 13.

The 11-day Charleston Restaurant Week, which is run by Explore Charleston, highlights restaurants across the Lowcountry. The promotion provides discounts to diners to attract them to visit restaurants they may never have tried and sample some of the best dishes Lowcountry chefs have to offer.

Click here for a full list of participating Charleston-area restaurants.

The restaurants that take part typically offer special menus for dining in, but some will also offer takeout and delivery options.

Options include Southern fare to French to Asian to Italian. American, Mexican, steakhouses and seafood round out the lineup.

Some of the restaurants taking part include 82 Queen, Halls Chophouse, Mill Street Tavern, and SNOB.

The event typically runs twice a year.

All participating restaurants will offer their standard menus in addition to any special Restaurant Week menu options.

Diners are not required to purchase tickets, but reservations are strongly encouraged because the restaurants will typically fill up quickly during the event.

