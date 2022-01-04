SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

US flight cancellations ease a bit but still running high

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Better weather is helping some travelers get home after the New Year’s holiday, but airlines are still canceling a high number of flights.

By late Tuesday morning on the East Coast, airlines had scrubbed more than 1,200 flights for the day.

That’s a very high number but not compared with Monday’s disruptions, which included more than 3,200 canceled flights. Southwest Airlines has canceled more than 300 flights, or 10% of its schedule for the day.

The number of canceled flights began rising Dec. 24, and several airlines blamed it on crew shortages due to the spreading omicron variant of COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several school districts are announcing schedule changes because of Monday morning’s strong...
THE LIST: Districts announce delays, cancellations after winds cause power failures
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation began around 3:35...
One person dead, another seriously injured in James Island shooting
A scaffolding collapsed Monday during high winds outside a Sotille Street apartment building.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Scaffolding collapses in strong winds at Charleston apartment building
Melanie Maguire, 45, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature,...
Police: Woman accused in stabbing said she ‘should have slit his throat’
Wind gusts of up to 40 mph are possible Monday morning. A wind advisory for several Lowcountry...
Wind advisory in effect through noon for much of the Lowcountry

Latest News

Deputies say they are trying to identify two women who allegedly tried to use three $50 bills...
Deputies search for 2 persons of interest in fake cash case
Washington Football Team takes the field before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia...
Washington to reveal new name Feb. 2; won’t be RedWolves
Interstate 95 is seen Tuesday morning. Motorists spent all night stranded on the roadway.
Hundreds stranded all night on snowy highway in Virginia
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
Prosecutor drops groping charge against former NY Gov. Cuomo