3 people, dog escape early-morning West Ashley house fire

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire in West Ashley that damaged a home.

Crews from the St. Andrews and Charleston Fire Departments responded at approximately 2:33 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 2200 block of Lamb Street to a fire in a single-story home.

St. Andrews Fire Capt. Kevin Berkel said three residents and a pet dog were home at the time of the fire and were able to escape without injuries.

A false roof above the original roof made it difficult for firefighters to gain access to the bulk of the fire, Berkel said. But firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in approximately one hour, he said.

The American Red Cross responded to help the family.

The fire remains under investigation.

