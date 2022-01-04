Man to be charged in deadly James Island shooting, deputies say

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man will face a murder charge after fatally shooting a woman and then turning the gun on himself.

The man, whom deputies identified as 56-year-old John Thomas Schaeffer, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of what deputies described as a “serious gunshot” wound.

Deputies responded at approximately 3:35 p.m. to the 1200 block of Oceanview Road for what was initially reported as a medical call, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Once inside the home, they found a woman dead and the man wounded, he said.

Deputies believe he fatally shot the woman before shooting himself. Knapp said deputies secured a firearm nearby.

Knapp said Schaeffer will face a murder charge and is in custody while in the hospital.

He is expected to have a bond hearing once his condition improves, Knapp said.

A booking photo of Schaeffer was not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.