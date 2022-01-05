SC Lottery
$30,000 Mega Millions ticket sold in Moncks Corner

A Mega Millions ticket sold in Moncks Corner is worth $30,000.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mega Millions ticket sold in Moncks Corner is worth $30,000.

The ticket was sold at the Parkers at 115 S. Highway 52, South Carolina Education Lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said.

The winning numbers for Tuesday’s drawing were 4-6-16-21-22 with a Megaball number of 1, Armstrong said

Armstrong said the ticket holder matched four white-ball numbers and the gold Megaball to win $10,000 and the purchase of the Megaplier option pushed the winning ticket to $30,000.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

