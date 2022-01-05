Anson County elementary school teacher arrested, found with hundreds of child pornography images and videos

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An Anson County elementary school teacher was arrested and charged with child sex crimes, according to the NC State Bureau of Investigation.

The SBI confirmed that 41-year-old Clinton Jones, a teacher at Ansonville Elementary School, has been charged with 18 counts of 3rd-degree sexual exploitation.

Jones was arrested under a $150,000 bond.

On December 28, the SBI was requested by the Anson County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) to assist with an investigation regarding a CyberTip.

In December of 2020 and March of 2021, CyberTips were received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children from Kik regarding child sexual exploitation material, according to the SBI.

The SBI and Anson County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at Jones’ home in Wadesboro where hundreds of child sexual exploitation photos and videos were found on smartphones, computers and media storage devices.

The investigation is ongoing.

