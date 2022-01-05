SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Assistant police chief in trouble for displaying Nazi insignia in office

By KING Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENT, Wash. (KING) - An assistant police chief in Washington was disciplined for displaying Nazi insignia on his office door.

The display was reported in September 2020, and Assistant Chief Derek Kammerzell was suspended for two weeks.

A photo shows a Nazi insignia placed above his name on his office door. In addition to the display, there are allegations that he made jokes about the Holocaust.

According to internal affairs documents, some in the police department would refer to Kammerzell as the “German general” because of his last name and ancestry.

When he was questioned about the Nazi insignia, he allegedly said, “I stuck it on my door as part of this ongoing joke.”

“The insignia that this gentleman put on his door was an SS insignia, and the SS insignia is a symbol of hatred and bigotry that we as a community hope that the police are stamping out instead of fostering,” Karen Treiger said.

Treiger is a volunteer in Seattle’s Jewish community and an author who has shared her own family’s Holocaust story.

She said she wants Kammerzell to know that the symbols he had on display are a reminder of pain.

“If we don’t recognize the symbols of hatred ... it normalizes it, and I would like him to know that that’s not the world that I want to live in,” Treiger said.

Internal affairs documents reported that Kammerzell was ordered to go through cultural sensitivity training and has returned to work.

According to city documents, he verbally apologized during his pre-disciplinary hearing.

He did not respond to KING’s request to be interviewed.

The mayor of Kent City, Washington, is calling for Kammerzell’s resignation.

Copyright 2022 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded at approximately 3:35 p.m. to the 1200 block of Oceanview Road for what was...
Coroner IDs victim of apparent James Is. murder-attempted suicide; man to face murder charge
Trooper John S. Horton
NC trooper hit by brother during traffic stop dies in hospital
South Carolina set a new record single-day total of new COVID-19 cases, reporting 10,629 in...
SC reports nearly 35,000 new COVID cases over 4-day period
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 63-year-old Gina Darlene McGehee of Charleston....
Cops: Woman bites paramedic’s groin, takes deputy’s taser after leaving family member at jail
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation began around 3:35...
One person dead, another seriously injured in James Island shooting

Latest News

This photo provided by Croatian Mountain Rescue Service shows a hiker and his dog during a...
Dog protected owner from freezing on snowy mountain in Croatia, rescuers say
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
White House COVID-19 response team to brief public amid ongoing omicron surge
Chicago teachers express their concerns about the safety of in-person classes.
Chicago schools, teachers union disagree about in-person learning
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing