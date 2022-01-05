Authorities arrest man accused of child sex crimes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a 45-year-old man who is charged with criminal sexual conduct involving a juvenile in Summerville.

The incident report states that the victim’s mother reported a text between her daughter and Ocie Gay.

According to the report, messages between the juvenile victim and Gay alleged there was kissing and inappropriately touching done to the victim.

Authorities say the juvenile reported a long history of groping from Gay.

There were additional messages that indicated that the victim was afraid Gay would attempt sexual acts again, according to investigators.

