Charleston Co. deputies responding after one person shot in Lincolnville

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are responding after one person was shot in the Lincolnville area Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say it happened just before 3 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue and West Stall Street.

According to authorities, the suspect is believed to have fled in a car. The victims suffered serious injuries and has been transported to the hospital.

“There is no known threat to other residents in the community,” said CCSO Public Information Officer Andrew Knapp.

According to viewers, there is heavy law enforcement presence in the area and a portion of a street has been blocked off.

