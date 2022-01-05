SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Child hospitalized after electric shock from downed power lines near Mooresville school

Officials say the child was taken to the hospital after suffering injuries from an electric shock when touching a downed powerline on Coddle Creek Highway.
Child hospitalized after electric shock from downed power lines near Mooresville school
Child hospitalized after electric shock from downed power lines near Mooresville school(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Iredell County emergency officials responded to a child being burned by an electric shock near a Mooresville school Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the child was taken to the hospital after suffering injuries from an electric shock when touching a downed powerline on Coddle Creek Highway.

Officials said it happened on a property adjacent to Mooresville Intermediate School.

The unidentified child was taken to Lake Norman Regional and then flown by helicopter to CMC Main. Officials said the child was conscious at the time of being transported.

The Mooresville Police Department is handling the investigation.

No other information has been provided.

WBTV has reached out to Mooresville Graded School for comment.

Check back to WBTV.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded at approximately 3:35 p.m. to the 1200 block of Oceanview Road for what was...
Coroner IDs victim of apparent James Is. murder-attempted suicide; man to face murder charge
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 63-year-old Gina Darlene McGehee of Charleston....
Cops: Woman bites paramedic’s groin, takes deputy’s taser after leaving family member at jail
Trooper John S. Horton
NC trooper hit by brother during traffic stop dies in hospital
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says they are responding to a multivehicle crash on...
Firefighter injured in multivehicle crash on Highway 17 Wednesday morning
South Carolina set a new record single-day total of new COVID-19 cases, reporting 10,629 in...
SC reports nearly 35,000 new COVID cases over 4-day period

Latest News

Authorities are looking for the people responsible for breaking into a damaging a church in...
Police searching for suspects after Summerville church vandalized
South Carolina’s top educator has one more year left in office after announcing in October that...
SC Superintendent of Education’s final year comes with hope and concerns
Riley Harper Bockes
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old girl in NC
Christopher Lee White pleaded guilty to assault and also received credit for 512 days time...
Man sentenced to 10 years in assault outside W. Ashley sports pub
Officials with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District say firefighters responded to Highway...
Crews find large pile of Christmas trees on fire behind church