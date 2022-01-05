SC Lottery
Columbia Police searching for missing vulnerable adult

Lonnie Cheeks, Sr. reportedly walked away from Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge around 5 p.m. Tuesday.(Columbia Police Department)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A vulnerable adult in Columbia is missing, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Lonnie Cheeks, Sr. was last seen wearing a burgundy hospital shirt, green pants, and black jacket with orange interior, after reportedly walking away from Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital.

According to police, he walked out of the hospital around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The Columbia Police Department asks anyone with information on Cheeks’ whereabouts to call 9-1-1 or contact Crime Stoppers.

