Columbia Police searching for missing vulnerable adult

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A vulnerable adult in Columbia is missing, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Lonnie Cheeks, Sr. was last seen wearing a burgundy hospital shirt, green pants, and black jacket with orange interior, after reportedly walking away from Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital.

According to police, he walked out of the hospital around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

🚨Missing Person: #ColumbiaPDSC officers are looking for vulnerable adult Lonnie Cheeks, Sr. The 79 y/o reportedly walked away from a hospital located at 400 Palmetto Health Parkway around 5 PM yesterday. pic.twitter.com/zxJmgYO3yL — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) January 5, 2022

The Columbia Police Department asks anyone with information on Cheeks’ whereabouts to call 9-1-1 or contact Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.