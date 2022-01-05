SC Lottery
Deputies respond to multivehicle crash on Highway 17

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says they are responding to a multivehicle crash on...
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says they are responding to a multivehicle crash on Highway 17 in the Rantowles area Wednesday morning.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a portion of Highway 17 is closed due to a multivehicle crash.

As of 8:20 a.m., one southbound lane of Highway 17 near Davison road has been reopened.

Authorities say the crash happened around 7 a.m. and involves injury.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

