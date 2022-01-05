Deputies respond to multivehicle crash on Highway 17

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a portion of Highway 17 is closed due to a multivehicle crash.

As of 8:20 a.m., one southbound lane of Highway 17 near Davison road has been reopened.

UPDATE: @ChasCoSheriff Deputy on scene says expect delays in this area of Davison Rd and Hwy 17 South for at least the next few hours. You can see the second vehicle involved in this accident down in the brush off of the road. @Live5Traffic @Live5News pic.twitter.com/awL1LYYqw3 — Summer Huechtker (@summerhuechtker) January 5, 2022

Authorities say the crash happened around 7 a.m. and involves injury.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.