Deputies respond to multivehicle crash on Highway 17
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a portion of Highway 17 is closed due to a multivehicle crash.
As of 8:20 a.m., one southbound lane of Highway 17 near Davison road has been reopened.
Authorities say the crash happened around 7 a.m. and involves injury.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
