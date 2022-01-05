Wet start to a milder day!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak disturbance will move along our coast this morning bringing the chance of showers and lots of clouds to start our Wednesday. This area of low pressure will pull out of the area quickly this afternoon leading to drier weather with peaks of sunshine. Highs today will reach the low to mid 60s. Dry weather is expected tonight and again on Thursday ahead of our next cold front that will bring a slight chance of rain Thursday night. Clouds that move through with the front will move out of the area Friday morning and cooler weather will move back in. Highs will fall from the 60s on Thursday to the low 50s by Friday afternoon. A chilly Saturday is expected but a one day warm-up will occur on Sunday ahead of another storm system, and another cold front! Temperatures will fall from the low 70s on Sunday to the upper 40s for highs by Tuesday.

TODAY: Showers Possible Early. AM Clouds, PM Peaks of Sun. High 64.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 64.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 53.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 56.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. Showers Late. High 71.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.