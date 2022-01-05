SC Lottery
Gardner leads Virginia’s late rally to beat Clemson 75-65

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:49 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Jayden Gardner scored 23 points and Virginia pulled away in the final seven minutes to beat Clemson 75-65.  

Virginia, which has won three of its last four, avenged a 67-50 loss to the Tigers on Dec. 22 that ended an 11-game win streak in the series. The Cavaliers have won six straight against the Tigers in South Carolina.

The Cavaliers closed on a 19-8 run. Gardner made six free throws during the stretch. Armaan Franklin added 13 points for Virginia (9-5, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Hunter Tyson scored 15 points for Clemson (9-5, 1-2), which ended a four-game win streak.

