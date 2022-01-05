Man with ties to Walterboro gang gets 23 years in prison on gun charges

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - A man with ties to a violent gang in Walterboro has been sentenced to more than 23 years in prison.

The United States Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday that Quentin John Fishburne was sentenced after a jury convicted him on numerous gun charges.

The latest charge stemmed from an investigation on March of 2018 when the Walterboro Police Department found a .40 caliber pistol under Fishburne’s seat at a traffic safety checkpoint.

ATF agents say a ballistic analysis showed that the gun matched three .40 caliber shell casings recovered from the scene of a Nov. 6, 2015 shooting and it was the same shooting that led to a conviction for Fishburne in 2017.

Fishburne previous conviction in 2017

Fishburne was previously convicted in 2017 for aiding and abetting attempted murder in aid of racketeering.

That conviction stemmed from an incident in November of 2015 in Colleton County in which authorities say members and associates of a violent Walterboro gang disputed the outcome of an illegal car race and then attempted to rob a man holding money wagered on the race.

“Two men were shot, but authorities were not able to identify all of the shooters. Fishburne admitted to being an associate of the gang and driving another gang member from the scene of the shooting and received a time-served sentence,” prosecutors said.

Conviction involving high speed chase

Fishburne was also convicted of possessing another firearm which was recovered by deputies of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office following a high-speed chase involving Fishburne in 2014.

“In this incident, Fishburne fled from deputies and reached speeds of over 90 miles-an-hour on country roads while he and his passenger brandished handguns at the pursuing officer,” prosecutors said.

According to authorities, Fishburne previously spent ten years in a Georgia prison after killing his 18-year-old cousin over a dice game when he was 14 years old.

