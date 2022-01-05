SC Lottery
National Guard medics assisting Tidelands Health amid COVID-19 surge

Officials with Tidelands Health say the National Guard is again assisting their emergency departments during the latest surge of COVID-19 in the area.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Tidelands Health say the National Guard is again assisting their emergency departments during the latest surge of COVID-19 in the area.

Four National Guard medics arrived on Tuesday to assist in the emergency departments at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Tidelands Health spokesperson Dawn Bryant said.

Hospital officials say the emergency departments of the two hospitals being assisted have been inundated with patients with COVID-19 symptoms as well as other patients requiring emergency care.

Officials with Tidelands Health say individuals who are not showing symptoms and want a COVID-19 test should not come to the emergency room and instead find a free testing site.

Bryant said the National Guard has provided support during previous surges by assisting in the health system’s emergency rooms, testing sites and vaccination sites.

