North Charleston murder suspect captured in Virginia

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say 19-year-old Tymel Thomas Jones was...
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say 19-year-old Tymel Thomas Jones was arrested on Tuesday by law enforcement units in South Boston, Va. after he committed a robbery and weapons offense.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man wanted for a murder in North Charleston was arrested in Virginia.

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say 19-year-old Tymel Thomas Jones was arrested on Tuesday by law enforcement units in South Boston, Va. after he committed a robbery and weapons offense.

Jones was locked up at the Halifax County Adult Detention Center to await extradition to North Charleston for charges of murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 9, 2021 when authorities responded to a report of shots fired on Flora Street.

When an officer got to the scene he located the victim inside of a home. A report states that witnesses said the victim ran into the home from the back door and said he had been shot.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 20-year-old Dezron Washington of North Charleston.

