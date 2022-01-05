SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Powerball jackpot boosted to $630 million

Interest in Powerball has increased the jackpot again.
Interest in Powerball has increased the jackpot again.(WLUC photo)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball drawing is Wednesday night, and the jackpot keeps growing.

The jackpot stands at $630 million, the game’s seventh largest, with a lump-sum cash value of $448.4 million, Powerball announced.

Game officials said an increase in ticket sales has enlarged the jackpot.

The Powerball drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, Fla.

No one has hit the Powerball jackpot in almost three months.

It was last won by a single ticket in California in the Oct. 4, 2021 drawing. That $699.8 million prize was the fifth largest in Powerball history.

Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years or as a lump sum payment.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded at approximately 3:35 p.m. to the 1200 block of Oceanview Road for what was...
Coroner IDs victim of apparent James Is. murder-attempted suicide; man to face murder charge
Trooper John S. Horton
NC trooper hit by brother during traffic stop dies in hospital
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 63-year-old Gina Darlene McGehee of Charleston....
Cops: Woman bites paramedic’s groin, takes deputy’s taser after leaving family member at jail
South Carolina set a new record single-day total of new COVID-19 cases, reporting 10,629 in...
SC reports nearly 35,000 new COVID cases over 4-day period
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says they are responding to a multivehicle crash on...
Firefighter injured in multivehicle crash on Highway 17 Wednesday morning

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
CDC urges ‘up to date’ shots; no ‘fully vaccinated’ change
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. reports over 20,000 new COVID-19 cases, with record-high 31.8 percent positivity rate
Montequlla was hiding inside a recliner that was donated to a thrift store.
Cat reunited with family after being mistakenly donated to thrift store
FILE - Keith Plessy and Phoebe Ferguson, descendants of the principals in the Plessy V....
Louisiana governor pardons Plessy, of ‘separate but equal’ ruling
Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, the first woman to lead a nuclear carrier in U.S. Navy history.
Navy welcomes first female leader of nuclear carrier