Public comment now open for Whipple Trails in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Mount Pleasant wants your input on plans for a new multi-use path between Mathis Ferry Road and Long Point Road.

The path is planned for Whipple Road, stretching just over a mile. It’s part of the Mount Pleasant Way project and would run behind the existing sidewalk.

The project team wants to know which alignment of the path you prefer and what features you’d like to see along the trail.

Operations Division Chief James Aton says the goal of the Whipple Road trails is to bring more connectivity between destinations like Lucy Beckham High School, the town’s tennis facility, Seacoast Church, and adjacent neighborhoods that sit Whipple Road.

Through an online survey and an in-person public meeting on Thursday, Aton says you’ll see three different proposed crosswalks for Whipple Road. You can vote on your preferred option.

You’ll also be asked to rank the amenities you would like to see along the 10 to 12-foot path. These include benches, dog stations, historical markers, workout areas, and a community garden.

“This is really a flagship project for the town, Mount Pleasant Way in this segment in particular,” Aton said. “So, we want to make sure that there’s community buy-in and that’s vested moving forward for other segments as we pursue those as funding becomes available.”

He says concrete and asphalt are the two preferred surfaces for the path. He says concrete is cheaper and less impactful, so that’s what they prefer, but they are open to other recommendations.

Aton says a potential 13-acre park could eventually be built to connect to the trail as well. Those plans are still in the early stages.

Aton says the online survey for the new Whipple Trails is already live on their website.

Thursday night from 5 to 7 p.m. there’s a public meeting to view these plans and ask questions in person. It’s happening at the Jones Center on Egypt Road.

If you can’t make it in person, the online survey is open until January 28. Aton says that’s the deadline for the town to submit its application for Greenbelt funding.

He adds that the town hopes new infrastructure grant programs can help fund the project in addition to Greenbelt Funds.

Aton expects this to be an 18-to-24-month project.

