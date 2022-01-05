SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Report: Man arrested for punching restaurant employee, threatening victim with oyster shucker

The Charleston Police Department arrested Lorenzo Garner on Tuesday.
The Charleston Police Department arrested Lorenzo Garner on Tuesday.(CCDC)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a 28-year-old man who is accused of attacking an employee at a downtown Charleston restaurant and using an oyster shucker to threaten the victim.

The Charleston Police Department arrested Lorenzo Garner on Tuesday.

He faces charges of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, first-degree assault and battery, second-degree violent burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The charges stem from an investigation on the night of Jan. 1 when police responded to Empire Oyster on 99 S. Market St. for an assault.

Investigators said the suspect punched the employee in the face, grabbed him by the shirt and threatened the victim with an oyster shucker.

Officers met with the victim and several witnesses who said the suspect, who is a former employee, had fled the scene.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded at approximately 3:35 p.m. to the 1200 block of Oceanview Road for what was...
Coroner IDs victim of apparent James Is. murder-attempted suicide; man to face murder charge
Trooper John S. Horton
NC trooper hit by brother during traffic stop dies in hospital
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 63-year-old Gina Darlene McGehee of Charleston....
Cops: Woman bites paramedic’s groin, takes deputy’s taser after leaving family member at jail
South Carolina set a new record single-day total of new COVID-19 cases, reporting 10,629 in...
SC reports nearly 35,000 new COVID cases over 4-day period
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says they are responding to a multivehicle crash on...
Firefighter injured in multivehicle crash on Highway 17 Wednesday morning

Latest News

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say 19-year-old Tymel Thomas Jones was...
North Charleston murder suspect captured in Virginia
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: $30,000 Mega Millions ticket sold in Moncks Corner
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Hundreds of students, staff out with COVID-19
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Firefighter injured in crash on Highway 17